Consumer Edge Begins Coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Consumer Edge’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914,503 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.