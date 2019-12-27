Content Value Network Hits Market Cap of $2.57 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $333,309.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.01227884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026387 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

