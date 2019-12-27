ContentBox Trading Down 0.8% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.70 million and $20,392.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, UEX, Bilaxy, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.