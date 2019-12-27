Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $97,551.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

