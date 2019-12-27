Contrasting EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) and Worthington Industries (OTCMKTS:WOR)

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) and Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EVRAZ and Worthington Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A Worthington Industries 3.20% 15.84% 6.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVRAZ and Worthington Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVRAZ 2 2 0 0 1.50 Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Worthington Industries has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.61%. Given Worthington Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worthington Industries is more favorable than EVRAZ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVRAZ and Worthington Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVRAZ $12.84 billion 0.57 $2.41 billion $1.65 3.09 Worthington Industries $3.76 billion 0.63 $153.46 million $2.77 15.35

EVRAZ has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Industries. EVRAZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EVRAZ has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats EVRAZ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

