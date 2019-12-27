Contrasting Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Simulations Plus (OTCMKTS:SLP)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -904.63, indicating that its stock price is 90,563% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grown Rogue International and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 25.27% 24.57% 19.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 16.20 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Simulations Plus $33.97 million 17.04 $8.58 million $0.48 68.42

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Grown Rogue International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products. The company sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application to organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It sells its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

