Contrasting Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) & Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Opus Bank alerts:

This table compares Opus Bank and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $287.83 million 3.10 $30.31 million $1.28 20.30 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 4.00 $9.21 million $1.38 16.50

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 11.12% 5.67% 0.76% Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Opus Bank and Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opus Bank presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Opus Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia).

Volatility & Risk

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opus Bank beats Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.