Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.91% of Corindus Vascular Robotics worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 39.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,809 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,307,000.

Get Corindus Vascular Robotics alerts:

Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.