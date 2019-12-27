Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Corporacion America Airports’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.