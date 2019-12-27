Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 28th total of 255,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 986,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $6.01 on Friday. Corporacion America Airports has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $932.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

