Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,748 shares of company stock worth $135,074. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,875,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.39. 1,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

