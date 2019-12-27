Cortex Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $9.70 million and $2.78 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, CoinTiger, DEx.top and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, DEx.top, CoinBene, DragonEX, BitForex, DDEX, UEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

