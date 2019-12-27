Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the November 28th total of 656,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 70.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

