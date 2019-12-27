COS (COS) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. COS has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $3,314.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, COS has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.05900435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001183 BTC.

COS Token Profile

COS is a token. It launched on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,995,060 tokens. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. COS’s official website is coss.io. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto.

COS Token Trading

COS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.