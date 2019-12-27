Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $875.67 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $875.67 million and approximately $158.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00063519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, GDAC and Coinone. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.97 or 0.99638203 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

