COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Up 46.4% in December

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 749,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter worth $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COSTAMARE INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. 15,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.27.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

