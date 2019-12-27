CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 28th total of 486,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $599.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,267. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $324.83 and a 52 week high of $639.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $587.94 and its 200 day moving average is $586.83. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.55.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

