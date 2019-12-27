CoTrader (COT) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $367,521.00 and $60,631.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoTrader Token Profile

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

