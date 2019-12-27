Counterparty (XCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00020484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,289.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.02789422 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00548568 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000509 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,398 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Zaif and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

