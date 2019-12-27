Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce sales of $179.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.57 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $119.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $615.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $620.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $733.15 million, with estimates ranging from $718.67 million to $740.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $41.09 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 75.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

