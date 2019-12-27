Covesting Market Cap Tops $1.23 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $274.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00181945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01214189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

