CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Down 50.7% in December

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

