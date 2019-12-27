CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $115.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.56 million. CRA International reported sales of $108.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $444.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $451.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $473.24 million, with estimates ranging from $457.30 million to $494.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of CRAI opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CRA International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CRA International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CRA International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

