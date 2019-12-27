CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $423.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

