Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.59.
A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crane by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,573,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Crane by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $86.74 on Friday. Crane has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.39.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
