Cream (CRM) Trading 89.7% Higher This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. Cream has a total market capitalization of $51,572.00 and $197.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream has traded up 89.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062121 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00548418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00233637 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.