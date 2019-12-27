Cred (LBA) Price Tops $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Cred has a market cap of $12.71 million and $686,749.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.