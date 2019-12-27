CREDIT Reaches Market Cap of $107,610.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $107,610.00 and approximately $9,291.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066590 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

