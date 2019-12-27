Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 33,839 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.26 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

