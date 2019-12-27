Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 385.50 ($5.07).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.35) price target (up previously from GBX 396 ($5.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 433.20 ($5.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 311 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 392.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 374.63.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

