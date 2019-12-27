Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 151.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

