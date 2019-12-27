Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

