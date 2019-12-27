Critical Review: American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Tellurian (OTCMKTS:TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -677.62% -57.16% -36.34% American Energy Group N/A N/A -2,778.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tellurian and American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 1 3 5 0 2.44 American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.03%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than American Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and American Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $10.29 million 172.77 -$125.75 million ($0.57) -12.88 American Energy Group N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tellurian.

Volatility & Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Group has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tellurian beats American Energy Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

