Critical Survey: Aoxing Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:AOXG) & Arbutus Biopharma (OTCMKTS:ABUS)

Aoxing Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:AOXG) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aoxing Pharmaceutical and Arbutus Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aoxing Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbutus Biopharma 1 1 1 0 2.00

Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.64%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Aoxing Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Aoxing Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a beta of 5.42, indicating that its stock price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aoxing Pharmaceutical and Arbutus Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aoxing Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Arbutus Biopharma -2,416.39% -298.87% -43.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aoxing Pharmaceutical and Arbutus Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aoxing Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arbutus Biopharma $5.90 million 26.21 -$57.06 million ($1.02) -2.44

Aoxing Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbutus Biopharma.

Summary

Aoxing Pharmaceutical beats Arbutus Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aoxing Pharmaceutical

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain. Its products under development comprise Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets and capsules, which has completed clinical trials for the treatment of acute and chronic pain; Buprenorphine/Naloxone, a sublingual combo tablet that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Tilidine/Naloxone, a compound capsule which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute and chronic pain. The company was formerly known as China Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. and changed its name to Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. in March 2010. Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, China.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies. The company also develops RNAi drugs, which utilize the RNA interference pathway, allows for a novel approach to treating disease. Its RNAi HBV candidates are designed to reduce hepatitis B surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. The company develops AB-729, a second generation RNAi therapeutic targeted to hepatocytes; HBV RNA destabilizer AB-452, an orally administered agent, in pre-clinical studies in destabilizing HBV RNA, which leads to RNA degradation and to reduction in HBsAg levels. In addition, it engages conducting a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial and several pre-clinical and investigational new drug-enabling studies to evaluate proprietary HBV therapeutic agents, together with SOC therapies, and in combination with each other. The company has strategic alliance, licensing, and research collaboration agreements with Marqibo; Gritstone Oncology, Inc.; Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Monsanto Company; Marina Biotech, Inc.; and Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

