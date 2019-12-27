Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,819,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 46.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth $185,000. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

CAPL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,341. The company has a market cap of $623.73 million, a P/E ratio of 165.91, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.20. Crossamerica Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

