Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the November 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWS shares. TheStreet upgraded Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Crown Crafts by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.