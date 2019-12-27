Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 15,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. Crown has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $78.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,280. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $288,769,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 25.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,097,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,020 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,718 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Crown by 207.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 510,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,707,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 13.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,293,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,131,000 after buying an additional 267,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

