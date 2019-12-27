Crypto.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $439.71 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $439.71 million and $7.60 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, KuCoin, Huobi Global and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05896474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,477,625,571 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BiteBTC, DDEX, Bithumb Global, OceanEx, CPDAX, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, OKEx, Bibox, Fatbtc, Upbit, ABCC, Indodax, Dcoin, BigONE, DigiFinex, IDEX, Huobi Global, Bithumb, KuCoin, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.