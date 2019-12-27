Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $525,264.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003205 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $525,264.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00799890 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,413,693 coins and its circulating supply is 2,244,917 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.