Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $26,706.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05864797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

