Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0208

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $263.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.05900435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

