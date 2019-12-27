CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $342,660.00 and $46.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 79.7% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

