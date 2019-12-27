CryptoVerificationCoin Price Hits $47.40 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and $50,908.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.40 or 0.00643159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin's total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

