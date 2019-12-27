Crystal Clear (CCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $7,875.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $7,875.00 and $40.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, Crystal Clear has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.01212766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear ‘s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

