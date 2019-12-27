CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

CSPI opened at $13.41 on Friday. CSP has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

