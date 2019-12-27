Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cubic by 400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cubic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cubic by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. 5,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,259. Cubic has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

