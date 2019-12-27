Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 18,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $254,190.00. Also, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,386 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.5% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 666,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 171,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 580.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 261,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $278.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.77. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

