Curecoin (CURE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,488.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $768,240.00 and approximately $3,488.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00558283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,356,448 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.