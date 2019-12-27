CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $6,117.00 and $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00561874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009879 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

