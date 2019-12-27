CVCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,999.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $455,466.00 and $15,999.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00183211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01217066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026010 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.